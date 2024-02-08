Thomson Reuters Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $678 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $446 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.815 billion from $1.765 billion last year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects to report total revenue growth of around 6.5 percent against the previous year's revenue growth of 3 percent.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the firm to post revenue of $7.19 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company has approved a 10 percent or $0.20 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $2.16 per share. A quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share will be paid on March 8, shareholders of record as of February 21.

Thomson Reuters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $678 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $1.815 Bln vs. $1.765 Bln last year.

