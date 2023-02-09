Thomson Reuters Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):

Earnings: $282 million in Q4 vs. -$175 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.765 billion in Q4 vs. $1.710 billion in the same period last year.

