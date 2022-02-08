Thomson Reuters Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):

Earnings: -$175 million in Q4 vs. $562 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q4 vs. $1.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.71 billion in Q4 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.