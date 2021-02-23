Thomson Reuters Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.56 billion, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $2.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.62 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $269 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.