Thomson Reuters Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $367 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $375 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.59 billion from $1.57 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $367 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.

