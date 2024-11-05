Thomson Reuters Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $301 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $359 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.724 billion from $1.594 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $301 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.724 Bln vs. $1.594 Bln last year.

