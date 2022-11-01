Thomson Reuters Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):

Earnings: $228 million in Q3 vs. -$240 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.47 in Q3 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.50 per share Revenue: $1.574 billion in Q3 vs. $1.526 billion in the same period last year.

