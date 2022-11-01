Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):

Earnings: $228 million in Q3 vs. -$240 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.47 in Q3 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.50 per share Revenue: $1.574 billion in Q3 vs. $1.526 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular