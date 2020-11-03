Thomson Reuters Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):

-Earnings: $241 million in Q3 vs. -$44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q3 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $0.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.38 per share -Revenue: $1.44 billion in Q3 vs. $1.41 billion in the same period last year.

