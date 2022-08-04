Thomson Reuters Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO):

Earnings: -$115 million in Q2 vs. $1.07 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q2 vs. $2.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $291 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.61 billion in Q2 vs. $1.53 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.