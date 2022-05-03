Thomson Reuters Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.01 billion, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $5.04 billion, or $10.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $322 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.67 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.01 Bln. vs. $5.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $10.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

