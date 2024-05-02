Thomson Reuters Corporation Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $478 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $756 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $503 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.89 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $478 Mln. vs. $756 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

