Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $193 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.49 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $239 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular