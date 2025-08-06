Thomson Reuters Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q2

Markets
(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $313 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $841 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $394 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.785 billion from $1.740 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $313 Mln. vs. $841 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.785 Bln vs. $1.740 Bln last year.

