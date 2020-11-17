Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Dividends
Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRI was $82, representing a -8.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.55 and a 57% increase over the 52 week low of $52.23.

TRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC (RELX) and Cimpress PLC (CMPR). TRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports TRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.29%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

