Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $120.33, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRI was $120.33, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.24 and a 54.19% increase over the 52 week low of $78.04.

TRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.92. Zacks Investment Research reports TRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.15%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tri Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

