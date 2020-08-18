Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.31, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRI was $75.31, representing a -8.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.50 and a 44.19% increase over the 52 week low of $52.23.

TRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC (RELX) and Cimpress PLC (CMPR). TRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports TRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.29%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.