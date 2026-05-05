Thomson Reuters Corp. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $459 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $434 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $2.087 billion from $1.900 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $459 Mln. vs. $434 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.087 Bln vs. $1.900 Bln last year.

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