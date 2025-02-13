Thomson Reuters To Commence Trading On Nasdaq On Or About Feb. 25 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) announced that it will voluntarily transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange. Thomson Reuters expects that its common shares will cease trading on the NYSE at market close on or about February 24, 2025 and that its common shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq on or about February 25, 2025.

The company noted that its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not be impacted.

