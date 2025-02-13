News & Insights

Thomson Reuters To Commence Trading On Nasdaq On Or About Feb. 25 - Quick Facts

February 13, 2025 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) announced that it will voluntarily transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange. Thomson Reuters expects that its common shares will cease trading on the NYSE at market close on or about February 24, 2025 and that its common shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq on or about February 25, 2025.

The company noted that its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not be impacted.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

