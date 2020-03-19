Thomson Reuters Buys Pondera Solutions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) has acquired Pondera Solutions, a provider of technology and advanced analytics to prevent fraud in healthcare and large government programs. Pondera's core detection system, FraudCaster, helps clients detect improper payments in health plans and government programs.

Steve Rubley, president of the Government business for Thomson Reuters, said: "Pondera will be a key component to the suite of tools available to government customers that use technology, data and human analysis to support their mission and benefit their communities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.