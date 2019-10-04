Thomson Reuters buys events specialist firm FC Business Intelligence

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N said on Friday it had acquired business-to-business events specialist, FC Business Intelligence (FCBI).

FCBI will be rebranded Reuters Events and will operate as part of the Reuters News division, the news and information provider said in a statement, without disclosing the terms of the transaction.

Thomson Reuters, controlled by Canada's Thomson family, is the parent of Reuters News.

