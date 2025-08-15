Thomson Reuters To Buyback Up To $1 Bln In Shares Under New NCIB

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI), a content and technology company, on Friday said it plans to buy back up to $1 billion of its shares under a new normal course issuer bid or NCIB approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Under the new NCIB, the company may repurchase up to 10 million common shares, or about 2.22% of its outstanding shares as of August 12, 2025, during the period from August 19, 2025, to August 18, 2026.

The purchases will be at market price or as permitted by the TSX, with daily TSX buys capped at 91,026 shares, and all repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The company may repurchase shares through open market transactions on the TSX, Nasdaq, other eligible exchanges, or via private agreements.

In the pre-market trading, Thomson Reuters is 0.75% higher at $169.07 on the Nasdaq.

