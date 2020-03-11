Thomson Reuters Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.19, changing hands as low as $68.30 per share. Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.64 per share, with $82.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.12.

