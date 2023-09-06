News & Insights

Thomson Reuters, Blackstone, others to sell $2.9 bln LSEG shares

September 06, 2023 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Investors in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L, including Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, TRI.N, are launching a sale of roughly 28.3 million shares worth about 2.3 billion pounds ($2.9 billion), bookrunners said on Wednesday.

The consortium, which includes Canada's CPPIB and Singapore's GIC, intends to sell a total of about 43.1 million shares over time in the bourse operator.

Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, holds a minority stake in LSEG.

($1 = 0.8002 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

