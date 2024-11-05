Thomson Reuters backs FY24 revenue view up 7%

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA margin view 7%. Backs FY24 free cash flow view $1.8B. The company said, “The company’s outlook for 2024 in the table below assumes constant currency rates and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the remainder of the year. Thomson Reuters (TRI) believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses. The company expects its fourth-quarter 2024 organic revenue growth to be approximately 5% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 37%. The company continues to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, reflecting ongoing geopolitical risk, uneven economic growth and an evolving interest rate and inflationary backdrop. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment, among other factors, could impact the company’s ability to achieve its outlook.”

