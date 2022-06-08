Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters Announces $2.0 Bln Share Repurchase Program

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI, TRI.TO) Wednesday announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the annual renewal of its normal course issuer bid. The company also announced that it plans to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its shares under the new NCIB.

Under the new NCIB, up to 24 million common shares, which represents approximately 5% of the company's outstanding shares, may be repurchased between June 13, 2022 and June 12, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular