Thomson Reuters acquires Materia, terms not disclosed

October 22, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Thomson Reuters (TRI) announced it has acquired Materia, a U.S.-based startup that specializes in the development of an agentic AI assistant for the tax, audit and accounting profession. This transaction, which is complementary to Thomson Reuters AI roadmap, accelerates Thomson Reuters vision for the provision of generative AI tools to the professions it serves.

