Thomson Reuters Acquires Materia - Quick Facts

October 22, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI) has acquired Materia, a US-based startup that specializes in the development of an agentic AI assistant for the tax, audit and accounting profession. The company said the acquisition, which is complementary to Thomson Reuters AI roadmap, accelerates Thomson Reuters vision for the provision of generative AI tools to the professions it serves.

Materia is purpose built for tax, audit and accounting use cases. Its agentic AI assistant automates and augments research and workflows helping accountants to improve efficiency, and effectiveness.

