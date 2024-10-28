News & Insights

Thomson Medical Group: Stable Revenue Amidst Strategic Adjustments

October 28, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Thomson Medical Group reported stable revenue in Singapore over the past years, with a slight decline to $200.2 million in FY2024 due to the end of certain project-related services. Despite these challenges, the company has maintained its market position and is adjusting strategies in response to the changing healthcare landscape.

