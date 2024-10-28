Thomson Medical Group: Stable Revenue Amidst Strategic Adjustments

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Thomson Medical Group reported stable revenue in Singapore over the past years, with a slight decline to $200.2 million in FY2024 due to the end of certain project-related services. Despite these challenges, the company has maintained its market position and is adjusting strategies in response to the changing healthcare landscape.

For further insights into SG:A50 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.