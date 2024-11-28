Thomson Medical Group Outlines Growth Plans at AGM

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where key financial performance updates for FY2024 were presented by the Group’s executive team. The meeting, chaired by Executive Vice-Chairman Lim Wee Kiat, outlined the company’s business overview and growth plans, engaging shareholders in the company’s future direction. Voting on resolutions concluded the AGM proceedings.

For further insights into SG:A50 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.