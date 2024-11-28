Thomson Medical Group Outlines Growth Plans at AGM

News & Insights

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where key financial performance updates for FY2024 were presented by the Group’s executive team. The meeting, chaired by Executive Vice-Chairman Lim Wee Kiat, outlined the company’s business overview and growth plans, engaging shareholders in the company’s future direction. Voting on resolutions concluded the AGM proceedings.

