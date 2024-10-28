Thomson Medical Boosts Revenue with Vietnam Expansion

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. has seen a decline in profits from its Singapore operations, dropping from $60.2 million in FY2023 to $28.6 million in FY2024, largely due to the end of certain project-related services. However, the company has successfully offset this decline through increased contributions from its Vietnam operations, suggesting a positive outlook if Singapore’s revenue holds steady.

