News & Insights

Stocks

Thomson Medical Boosts Revenue with Vietnam Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. (SG:A50) has released an update.

Thomson Medical Group Ltd. has seen a decline in profits from its Singapore operations, dropping from $60.2 million in FY2023 to $28.6 million in FY2024, largely due to the end of certain project-related services. However, the company has successfully offset this decline through increased contributions from its Vietnam operations, suggesting a positive outlook if Singapore’s revenue holds steady.

For further insights into SG:A50 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.