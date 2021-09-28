Thomas Quinn Is The President of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) should probably be aware that the President, Thomas Quinn, recently divested US$393k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.45 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 26% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orrstown Financial Services

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas Quinn is the biggest insider sale of Orrstown Financial Services shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$23.71, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Thomas Quinn's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.26k shares for US$165k. But insiders sold 29.91k shares worth US$658k. In total, Orrstown Financial Services insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$22.00. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:ORRF Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2021

Does Orrstown Financial Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Orrstown Financial Services insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orrstown Financial Services Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Orrstown Financial Services, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Orrstown Financial Services makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Orrstown Financial Services (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

