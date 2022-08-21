Thomas Liguori Is The CFO & Member of Executive Board of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

Some Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CFO & Member of Executive Board, Thomas Liguori, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$45.03 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

Avnet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Liguori was the biggest sale of Avnet shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$45.05. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Thomas Liguori's holding.

Avnet insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:AVT Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Avnet insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avnet Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Avnet makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Avnet. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Avnet (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

