Thomas J. Hansen Retires from Terex Board of Directors

May 30, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Thomas J. Hansen has retired from the Board of Directors of Terex Corporation after not seeking reelection at the 2024 Annual Meeting on May 23, with no disagreements reported regarding the company’s operations or practices. During the meeting, eight directors were elected, executive compensation was approved, and KPMG LLP was ratified as the company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year. The voting showed strong support for the elected directors and the advisory proposals, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s governance.

