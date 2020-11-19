Thomas Gerrald Is The Senior Vice President of Core North America of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) And They Just Sold 27% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Core North America, Thomas Gerrald, recently divested US$103k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.64 each. That sale was 27% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Valvoline

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas Gerrald is the biggest insider sale of Valvoline shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$22.00. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Valvoline insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:VVV Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Does Valvoline Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Valvoline insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$9.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Valvoline Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Valvoline shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Valvoline is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Valvoline has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

