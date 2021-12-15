Thomas Fennimore Is The CFO & Secretary of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) And They Just Picked Up 3.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) should definitely note that the CFO & Secretary, Thomas Fennimore, recently paid US$15.05 per share to buy US$241k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Luminar Technologies

The Independent Director Matthew Simoncini made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$22.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.08. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Luminar Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$19.43. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LAZR Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Luminar Technologies insiders own 32% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Luminar Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Luminar Technologies insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Luminar Technologies has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

