News & Insights

mci

Thomas Cook owner in advanced talks to sell brand - Sky News

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

January 15, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2; background in paragraph 4-5

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese tourism group Fosun is in advanced talks to sell its Thomas Cook brand to Polish online travel agent eSky, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

A deal with eSky, which is majority-owned by private equity firm MCI Capital, could be reached in coming weeks, according to the report.

Fosun and eSky did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed in 2019 after it failed to finalise a restructuring plan, stranding over 100,000 passengers and leaving many without jobs.

Fosun, which was the largest shareholder of Thomas Cook when it was publicly listed, bought the business for 11 million pounds after it collapsed.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Peter Graff)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Booking.com settles Italian tax dispute with 94-million euro payment -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCI
TCKGY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.