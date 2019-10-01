Thomas Cook owes Turkey's tourism sector $381 million -council

Ceyda Caglayan Reuters
Turkey's Tourism Advisory Council said on Tuesday it estimates that Thomas Cook owes the local sector more than 350 million euros ($381.08 million), adding that it was impossible for the amount to be re-paid in the short- and medium-term.

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel agency, collapsed last week leaving more than half a million people stranded around the globe. Turkey's Tourism Ministry had said it was working with the Finance Ministry to extend a loan package to businesses affected by the collapse.

The Advisory Council, including members of Turkey's tourism associations, said businesses should be offered a much bigger loan package than the government's planned 50 million euros - and that it should have long maturity terms, low interest rates and a grace period of three years.

Smaller businesses should be prioritised while giving out loans, the council added.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

