Thomas Brown Is The Independent Director of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) And Just Spent US$87k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Thomas Brown, the Independent Director of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) recently shelled out US$87k to buy stock, at US$29.16 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

James River Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Thomas Brown is the biggest insider purchase of James River Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$29.49. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for James River Group Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Thomas Brown was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:JRVR Insider Trading Volume November 18th 2021

Does James River Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that James River Group Holdings insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The James River Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest James River Group Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for James River Group Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

