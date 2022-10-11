Thoma Bravo to take software firm ForgeRock private in $2.3 bln deal

Adds details on the deal, background, shares

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Digital identity management company ForgeRock FORG.N said on Tuesday it will acquired by buyout firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.3 billion.

ForgeRock shareholders will receive $23.25 for each share held, which represents a premium of about 53.4% to the stock's last closing price.

Shares of ForgeRock jumped 50% to $22.76 in premarket trade, after having risen 43.2% so far this year.

The San Francisco-based company provides identity and access management solutions for consumers, workforce and internet of things devices.

Prior to its public listing in 2021, ForgeRock had raised over $230 million in growth capital from investors, including Accel, KKR & Co KKR.N and Riverwood Capital.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

