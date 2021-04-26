Thoma Bravo to take cybersecurity firm Proofpoint private in $12.3 bln deal
April 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would buy cyber security firm Proofpoint Inc PFPT.O in an all-cash deal valued at about $12.3 billion, at a time when remote working has boosted demand for network security.
Proofpoint shareholders will receive $176 per share held, indicating a premium of about 34% to the stock's last close.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, the company said.
