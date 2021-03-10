Thoma Bravo To Commence Tender Offer To Acquire Talend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Talend (TLND) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Thoma Bravo, a private equity investment firm, under which Thoma Bravo intends to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares and ADSs of Talend, for $66.00 per ordinary share and ADS in cash. The offer values Talend at approximately $2.4 billion.

The Talend Board unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding. Talend will become a privately held company and its ADSs will no longer be listed on any public market.

