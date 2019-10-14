Thoma Bravo to buy out Sophos Group in $3.8 billion deal

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would take cybersecurity company Sophos Group SOPH.L private in a deal valuing the British company at about $3.8 billion.

Sophos Group shareholders will get $7.40 per share in cash as part of the deal, representing a premium of 37% to the stock's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

