Thoma Bravo to buy out Sophos Group in $3.8 billion deal

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would take cybersecurity company Sophos Group private in a deal valuing the British company at about $3.8 billion.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would take cybersecurity company Sophos Group SOPH.L private in a deal valuing the British company at about $3.8 billion.

Sophos Group shareholders will get $7.40 per share in cash as part of the deal, representing a premium of 37% to the stock's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters