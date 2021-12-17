US Markets
Thoma Bravo to buy fintech software firm Bottomline for $2.6 billion

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Friday it would buy Bottomline Technologies EPAY.O in an all-cash deal that values the financial technology provider at about $2.6 billion.

