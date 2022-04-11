US Markets
Thoma Bravo to buy cybersecurity firm SailPoint for $6.9 bln - FT

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring cybersecurity firm SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

April 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring cybersecurity firm SailPoint Technologies SAIL.N for $6.9 billion, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Thoma Bravo will pay $65.25 a share for SailPoint, according to the report. This represents an equity value of about $6.14 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

SailPoint shares closed down 1.7% on Friday.

Thoma Bravo and SailPoint did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

A shift to remote working during the pandemic, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has fueled a spike in cyberattacks and bolstered demand for security software firms.

In April last year, Thoma Bravo said it would buy Proofpoint Inc in an all-cash deal that valued the cybersecurity firm at about $12.3 billion.

