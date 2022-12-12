US Markets
COUP

Thoma Bravo to buy Coupa Software for $6.15 billion

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

December 12, 2022 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal, shares

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will buy Coupa Software Inc COUP.O for $6.15 billion in cash, the business software maker said on Monday.

Thoma Bravo will pay $81 per share for Coupa, representing a premium of 30.5% to the stock's closing level on Friday. The price tag was 77.2% higher than the closing price on Nov. 22, when investors' interest in the company was first reported.

The all-cash deal, which has an enterprise value of $8 billion, is the latest in a series of tech acquisitions by Thoma Bravo, which has been snapping up public companies with lower valuations.

Over the last two years, the private equity firm has made a series of acquisitions in the cybersecurity space, including Ping Identity, Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COUP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.