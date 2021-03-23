Markets
Thoma Bravo To Buy Calabrio From KKR, Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo and customer experience intelligence firm Calabrio announced Tuesday a definitive purchase agreement whereby Thoma Bravo will acquire Calabrio from KKR, a leading global investment firm. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enable Thoma Bravo to accelerate its cloud-first customer experience growth. Calabrio provides products and services to help companies streamline customer service, support and workforce management through cloud-first software systems.

Tom Goodmanson, President and CEO of Calabrio, will continue to lead the company along with the existing leadership team in Minneapolis.

Thoma Bravo will provide Calabrio with new capital and can leverage its deep expertise in enterprise software and proven operational capabilities to accelerate organic growth as well as targeted inorganic growth opportunities.

