Thoma Bravo To Acquire Instructure; Stockholders To Receive $47.60 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Instructure (INST) has agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLC, a private equity investment firm. Instructure stockholders will receive $47.60 per share. The all-cash deal values Instructure at an aggregate equity value of approximately $2 billion.

Thoma Bravo is a private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. It has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. Upon completion of the deal, Instructure will become wholly-owned by Thoma Bravo. Instructure will continue to be led by its current management team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.