Thoma Bravo to acquire cyber security firm Proofpoint for $12.3 bln
April 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would buy cyber security firm Proofpoint Inc PFPT.O for about $12.3 billion.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)
((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))
