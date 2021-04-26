Thoma Bravo to acquire cyber security firm Proofpoint for $12.3 bln

April 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would buy cyber security firm Proofpoint Inc PFPT.O for about $12.3 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

