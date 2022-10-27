Thoma Bravo, Sunstone Partners to take UserTesting private in $1.3 bln deal

Adds deal details, background

Oct 27 (Reuters) - UserTesting Inc USER.N said on Thursday it would be acquired by private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners in an all-cash transaction valuing the customer feedback platform at about $1.3 billion.

The offer price of $7.50 per share represents a 94.3% premium to UserTesting's closing price on Wednesday.

UserTesting is a platform that collects video-based customer experience insights for consumer-facing companies.

The private equity firms plan to combine it with UserZoom, a user-experience insights platform, in which Thoma Bravo acquired majority control in April.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.