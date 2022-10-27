US Markets
Thoma Bravo, Sunstone Partners to take UserTesting private in $1.3 bln deal

Akash Sriram Reuters
Oct 27 (Reuters) - UserTesting Inc USER.N said on Thursday it would be acquired by private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners in an all-cash transaction valuing the customer feedback platform at about $1.3 billion.

The offer price of $7.50 per share represents a 94.3% premium to UserTesting's closing price on Wednesday.

UserTesting is a platform that collects video-based customer experience insights for consumer-facing companies.

The private equity firms plan to combine it with UserZoom, a user-experience insights platform, in which Thoma Bravo acquired majority control in April.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

