Thoma Bravo Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Acquire Coupa Software

December 11, 2022 — 08:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Thoma Bravo LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Coupa Software Inc. (COUP) after outbidding Vista Equity Partners, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for the San Mateo, California-based company could be announced as soon as this week. No final decision has been made and talks could fall through, the report said.

Coupa provides so-called business-spend management software, which helps companies track and manage the purchasing of goods and services.

COUP closed Friday's regular trading at $62.09 down $1.61 or 2.53%.

